Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukau’s second Chelsea debut went pretty well, didn't it?

Lukaku was named in the starting line-up for the trip to Arsenal and took just 15 minutes to open the scoring.

The Belgian striker held off Pablo Mari and laid off the ball before spinning, knocking the Arsenal defender to the floor before finishing Reece James’ low cross.

It was a move that epitomised his all-around performance as he earned the Man of the Match award.

Gary Neville used the word 'mauled' to describe Lukaku's treatment of Rob Holding and Mari for 90 minutes as Chelsea eased to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Premier League defenders can’t have enjoyed watching his performance knowing they will have to come up against him on at least two occasions this season.

However, if defenders needed some advice on how to defend against him, they should watch his striker masterclass with Jamie Carragher from 2017.

Romelu Lukaku quiz: How well do you know the Chelsea star?

1 of 12 How many games did Romelu Lukaku play at Euro 2020 for Belgium? 3 5 6 2

For Sky Sports, Carragher visited Everton’s training ground for a little session with Lukaku. As well as interviewing him, Lukaku showed off his biggest asset - the ability to ‘roll’ a defender using his strength.

Using Carragher as the defender, Lukaku explains how he holds off a defender and beats them with his sheer power.

"If I hold you like this and roll you like this, it's finished,” he explained.

In two demonstrations with Carragher, Lukaku did just that before scoring past the goalkeeper.

Watch the full clip here:

Arsenal defenders Pablo Mari and Rob Holding certainly didn’t watch that clip before they faced Lukaku on Sunday.

On countless occasions, the £97.5 million signing bullied the centre-back duo and rolled them just like he rolled Carragher four years ago.

They won’t be the last defenders Lukaku does that to, though.

WORLD CLASS Lukaku | #ArtetaOUT | Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea Highlights (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News