Everton Transfer News: Major update in Toffees' pursuit of Copa America winner

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has claimed that the club's forward Joaquin Correa is not interested in moving to Everton this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Correa?

The 27-year-old attacker has been linked with switching the Stadio Olimpico for Goodison Park over the past few weeks.

However, Tare has declared that Correa wants to stay in Serie A, and has named Inter Milan as a potential next destination for the Argentine international instead.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Football Italia, Tare said: “We know Correa wants to leave Lazio, there is this possibility that exists with Inter, we’ll see what happens.

“He is an important player for us, he knows that, it doesn’t entirely depend on us, but is in Inter’s hands. It’s also not just Inter, there is something abroad too, but the lad wants to remain in Italy."

Why do Everton want Correa?

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez does not appear to be part of Rafael Benitez's plans, having failed to make an appearance in the side's opening two games of the season. The club are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the 30-year-old in the final days of the transfer window.

It seems that the Toffees are looking for a new creative influence to take over from Rodriguez, and it looks as though they have identified Correa as a player who could complement the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison well if he moved to Merseyside.

What is Correa's pedigree?

After starting off his professional career in Argentina, Correa moved to Italy to join Sampdoria back in 2014. He endured a quiet start to life at the club but established himself as a first-team regular in his second season when he made 25 appearances and scored three goals. This earned him a move to Sevilla in 2016.

In his two years in Spain, the 6 foot 2 attacker registered 25 goal contributions in 73 matches before returning to Serie A to link up with Lazio. He has gone from strength to strength ever since, netting 30 goals in 117 games for the team.

His performances at club level have seen him gain international recognition, and he was part of the Argentina squad that won the Copa America last month.

How big a blow is this for Everton?

It's undoubtedly a setback.

Correa has plenty of experience competing in European competitions, and could have helped Everton push for a top seven spot this season after their disappointing mid-table finish last term.

He has also shown impressive consistency in recent times for Lazio, chipping in with 13 and 12 goal involvements, respectively, in his last two Serie A campaigns, suggesting that he may have been able to fill the void that could be left behind by Rodriguez.

Still, it looks as though Everton must now move on from Correa, and they may actually have someone good enough in their ranks to replace Rodriguez already.

Demarai Gray has made a very impressive start to life at the club, as he scored his first goal for Everton during their 2-2 draw with Leeds on Saturday. He received a game rating of 7.64 from WhoScored - Calvert-Lewin (7.97) was his only teammate to get a higher mark.

If Gray can maintain this level of performance consistently, he could ensure that Everton are not left too disappointed by missing out on Correa after all.

