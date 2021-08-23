Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

2021 hasn’t been the best of years for Conor McGregor. It began with a thumping at the hands of Dustin Poirier and a repeat of that in July has had The Notorious hit rock bottom.

And it’s not just affected his reputation in the Octagon but has also affected his vaunted treasuries, too.

It has been revealed that the Irishman was all set to take on Manny Pacquiao in what would have been one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

However, after being reduced to smithereens by Poirier in Abu Dhabi, McGregor had to change his plans and altogether cancel his fight with the legendary Filipino - just a week before the scheduled announcement.

The loss he had to bear for as a consequence? $100 million - that’s according to the renowned Nick Peet, who generally isn’t to far off the truth.

“It was a thrilling finish from Dustin,” Peet told talkSPORT.com. “As you say, no-one predicted it.

“It literally tore up Conor McGregor’s script for 2021 because he was gone. He was going to fight Manny Pacquiao in a boxing ring, it was done.

“They were announcing it days later; they said to us afterwards ‘We were going to boxing.’

“Now, had Dustin Poirier maybe worked his way through and edged a points decision, or even submitted Conor in the first round with a rear-naked choke, I still think you would have got Conor in Dubai, seven days later, standing on a stage with Manny Pacquiao saying he was going back to boxing.

“It was the fact that he got knocked out and he got knocked out with hands, that is what completely killed the Pacquiao fight.

“So that cost Conor effectively about $100million, that loss.”

That is a hefty loss even for someone of the financial strength as McGregor. His reputation has already taken a massive dent following consecutive defeats to Poirier, and with his bank having to bear a similar fate, surely, something has to change for him and change quickly.

