Arsenal: Katie McCabe has priceless reaction to insane Mana Iwabuchi goal

Katie McCabe’s hilarious reaction to an incredible goal by Arsenal teammate Mana Iwabuchi was caught on camera.

Arsenal took on PSV Eindhoven at the weekend in a qualifying match for the Women’s Champions League. The Gunners proved too strong for their Dutch opponents, triumphing 3-1 to reach the second round of the tournament.

Star striker Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring for Arsenal, before Iwabuchi hit a stunning solo effort to make it 2-0 within 40 minutes.

Esme Brugts brought PSV back into the game soon after the second half kicked off, but Iwabuchi struck again in the 65th minute to secure Arsenal’s victory.

Arsenal’s Twitter account shared McCabe’s hilarious reaction to Iwabuchi’s first goal. The Japanese star had received the ball from Beth Mead’s corner, before turning, finding space, and curling it into the back of PSV’s net.

A screenshot from the camera in the PSV goal shows McCabe standing stock-still, her mouth open in astonishment as the ball flew past her. The caption accompanying the photo reads: "A story in two parts… Enjoy that one, Katie?"

Arsenal fans have reacted in delight to the post, with one user writing: "Katie is all of us".

Iwabuchi has got off to a flying start at Arsenal, having moved to the North London club from Aston Villa over the summer. She has scored three times in two games, also finding the back of the net during Arsenal’s 4-0 thumping of FC Okzheptes.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall sung Iwabuchi’s praises after her impressive performance against PSV.

"It’s always easier to adapt to a new team when you are very intelligent and Mana is adapting very quickly to Arsenal because all the other players are very intelligent too," he said.

"I think Mana would be really struggling to adapt to a team where people do not understand her passes or her movement, but clearly the players already understand her very well. The way the players moved the ball in the first half, it was amazing to see. They are doing some magnificent things on the pitch."

Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague in the second round of the Women’s Champions League. It will be a two-legged tie, with matches scheduled for August 31st or September 1st and September 8th or 9th.

The Gunners will get their Women’s Super League season underway with a hotly-anticipated clash against Chelsea at the Emirates on September 5th.

