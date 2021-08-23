WWE RAW: 'Eva-Lution' could be in danger following this tweet from Doudrop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since Eva Marie made her return to Monday Night RAW, WWE fans have been split over her new persona.

With a new look and character to match, Marie ended her four-year hiatus by reintroducing herself alongside protégé Piper Niven to the red brand.

The majority of WWE supporters aren't happy with the treatment of former NXT star Niven, who operates under the ring name Doudrop, as dubbed by Marie.

The RAW newcomer has been pretty impressive in the ring so far but isn't performing on behalf of herself. Whenever Doudrop registers a win, it's chalked down as a victory for her mentor.

Marie has not only been taking the spotlight away from Doudrop but her tough love method of coaching has been met with disappointment from a large number of viewers.

On last Monday's instalment of the red brand, the pink-haired star slapped Doudrop backstage after she was spooked by Alexa Bliss' doll Lilly.

Following the outburst from Marie, a supporter tweeted Doudrop saying: "Do you want us to tell Eva that she can watch Lilly winking at you on YouTube? That would be concrete proof that she did. It's 2:03 into this clip."

The Scot's response heavily hints that her patience is wearing thin with Marie.

"I tried that already," she replied. "Every time I bring the phone to her face she sees her reflection and gets distracted like a parrot and stares at herself for 5 minutes then orders me to go get her a skinny frapaflimflamalatte."

Frustrations have definitely been building between the two wrestlers but an interesting tweet from Nikki A.S.H could be pointing towards a new alliance.

The former RAW women's champion was asked who she would like to compete against out of the UK wrestling scene, to which she replied: "For me, I have known her a long long time. Would love to compete against Doudrop."

An all-Scottish match was something a lot of fans were keen on, with Doudrop also sold on the idea.

"Make it happen universe," she responded.

With a rumoured in-house feud building between Eva Marie and Doudrop, speculations are rising over where the rookie of RAW will end up over the next few months.

Will she stay loyal to 'The Face of WWE', or will she form an alliance elsewhere? Or could Doudrop break completely free and become the red brand's newest solo star?

Catch all the fallout from WWE SummerSlam on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

