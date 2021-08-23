Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports suggest that Adam Cole has yet to sign a contract extension with WWE, with his current deal with the promotion set to expire very soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that the short-term contract extension that Adam Cole signed is coming up shortly, and the former NXT Champion has not agreed to re-sign, as of yet.

His deal is set to expire very soon, after he signed a short-term extension in July. WWE sources indicated to Fightful that as of this morning, Adam Cole had not signed a new WWE contract beyond his short-term extension

This doesn't mean that Adam Cole is going to be leaving WWE, and the report from Fightful certainly doesn't claim that's the case, just that the former Undisputed Era has yet to sign a new contract.

However, the prospect of Adam Cole leaving WWE when his contract does expire isn't off the table. Given his close relationships with many of the people that work there, it's likely that Adam Cole could land in AEW should he opt to leave WWE.

One thing is clear, and that's that Adam Cole is going to be on the main roster should he decide to leave WWE, with reports suggest that Cole wrestled his last match for NXT at TakeOver 36 last night.

Reports have indicated that Adam Cole and Vince McMahon personally met earlier this month, with McMahon taking a liking to the former NXT Champion.

Cole was reportedly told that he is wanted on the main roster, and reports have suggested that main roster creative teams have been told to come up with ideas for Adam Cole on the main roster.

As of right now, the future for Adam Cole remains pretty unclear, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest news on the matter.

