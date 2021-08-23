Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Someone once said, “When you haven’t got anything to do, when the clouds of boredom begin surrounding you, make a list on anything you love and you shall not be bored again.”

We are yet to find who said it, probably no one did, but it does hold a lot of truth. You’re a bored football fan, make a list.

You’re a bored cricket fan, make a list. You’re a bored MMA fan, make a list. You’re a bored gamer, make a list!

We at GiveMeSport were looking for some fun, too, so we managed to make Grand Theft Auto Tiermaker. No, really. We have got all the time in the world when it comes to the iconic GTA.

After all, we spent an entire childhood on our PCs and consoles playing this legendary video game.

Now, our comprehensive Tiermaker ranks the games under five categories, starting with “Get in the bin”, moving up to “Meh”, “Good way to pass time”, “Legendary” and finally, ‘GOAT”.

Starting from the bottom, Grand Theft Auto 2, Grand Theft Auto: London and Grand Theft Auto Advance are ranked the lowest.

Moving further up to “Meh”, we have Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and Damned, Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories and Grand Theft Auto 1. Some of these are downright pointless, to be honest.

Having got the bad ones out of the way, we’ve got a pretty decent Grand Theft Auto 3 in our “Good way to pass time”. Rockstar Games really did do an amazing job with GTA 3 in 2001.

But nowhere near as good as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto IV, all of which are quite simply extraordinary.

Ask any gamer and they may or may not remember the other GTAs but these ones are all etched in our memories. Everyone knows Grove Street. Everyone knows the directions to Diaz’s house. That is just how it is.

As can be said of Grand Theft Auto V, which tops the rankings and comfortably so. Whether it’s the gameplay, the maps, the missions, the graphics - anything - GTA V is by far the ruler of the kingdom.

But that’s just what we think. Would you change anything? San Andreas at the top, perhaps? Tommy Vercetti supremacy?

1 of 20 We'll start with an easy one: What does GTA stand for? Grand Thieving A**holes Grand Theft Auto Get That Automobile Gangs, Thugs, Abstraction

News Now - Sport News