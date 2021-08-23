Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena has taken to social media to confirm that he has now finished up his run with WWE following his loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam on Saturday night.

Two days removed from being defeated by Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, Cena took to Twitter to confirm his journey has now taken him away from WWE.

This comes after it was reported earlier today that, with the exception of the September 10 episode of SmackDown next month, John Cena is completely done with WWE for the foreseeable future.

Cena also thanked the fans for what he called an unforgettable summer that saw him wrestle over 10 matches for WWE, the majority of which were untelevised for live crowds before episodes of Raw and SmackDown and at WWE live events.

Reports earlier on today suggested that, due to his filming schedule, there is no timetable for Cena to return to WWE anytime soon, which does leave a spot at the top of the card for WWE, which could have been why Brock Lesnar was brought back.

As noted, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam, confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns to close out the show, which will likely be the direction WWE goes for during the remainder of 2021.

