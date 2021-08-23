Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunday wasn't a great day to be an Arsenal fan.

Mikel Arteta's COVID-hit side were easily rolled over by a Romelu Lukaku-inspired Chelsea at the Emirates in their first home game of the new Premier League season.

The Gunners were probably flattered by the 2-0 defeat, as Thomas Tuchel's men could easily have bagged more goals such was their dominance.

Well-known Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan had already seen enough by half-time. With his team trailing to strikes from Lukaku and Reece James after 45 minutes, the polarising TV host took to Twitter during the interval to post an image of himself clutching a lifebuoy emblazoned with the word 'sanity', declaring "I'm losing it #Arsenal".

The evening didn't get much better for Morgan either. Just hours after the final whistle in north London, a report emerged suggesting that former Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo might be joining the Gunners' fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese superstar reportedly asked that he not start for current club Juventus in their Serie A opener at Udinese this weekend as he is expecting transfer offers from other clubs before the summer transfer window closes next week.

Responding to a report from Sportitalia CEO Michele Crisciello that the 36-year-old could be bound for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Morgan simply tweeted "Kill me now".

No other credible sources have come forward to corroborate the rumour surrounding Ronaldo and Nuno Espirito Santo's side, but Piers is already fearing the worst.

A switch to London for Ronaldo appears an odd one, particularly given the fact that Spurs have not qualified for this season's Champions League. With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also believed to have expressed an interest in signing the competition's all-time record goalscorer, it seems unlikely that Morgan has much to worry about.

However, it's easy to appreciate why he would be pessimistic. Arsenal's domestic campaign has got off to a dreadful start, with two defeats from two and no goals scored. On the other side of the equation, Tottenham have made a flying start under new boss Nuno. A pair of 1-0 wins over Manchester City and Wolves sees them sitting firmly in the Champions League qualification places at this early stage of the season.

As far as Ronaldo is concerned, he did play the final 30 minutes of Juventus' 2-2 draw with Udinese on Sunday - even having a late goal disallowed. With that said, it does appear that his future lies away from Turin.

The player himself is reportedly hopeful that progress can be made on a move to a new club in the coming days. Surely that move won't be to Tottenham though, will it?

