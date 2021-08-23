Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In an in-depth interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, WWE President Nick Khan has shed some light on why the company has made so many cuts over the last 16 months.

Over the last few months, some have speculated that WWE has been cutting so many wrestlers lately due to a potential sale, but this is something that Khan has seemingly denied.

Speaking to Helwani, Khan said that there isn't one simple explanation for the cuts, but said that WWE has to look at whether a wrestler is going to "move the needle" either now or in the immediate future, and decides whether or not to release wrestlers based on this.

“I don’t know if there is one explanation for it, ultimately what’s looked at, ‘Is this person for us going to move the needle now or in the imminent future’. ‘We signed a dozen new talent, we’re always looking for what’s next. We live in the present, we live in the future, we don’t live in the past”

Nick Khan is often blamed by fans for the cuts, but the President of WWE told Ariel Helwai that the decision to make releases is made by a wide array of people, including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and of course, Vince McMahon.

“There’s a collective of us, keep in mind at WWE their is one boss, that’s Vince as we all know. Between Bruce Prichard who oversees the entire creative process, Kevin Dunn, who oversees all of our production, Stephanie McMahon, Paul Levesque are all involved in these decisions, with ultimately Vince making the final decision on everything”

Back to WWE potentially preparing for a sale, Nick Khan confirmed that while WWE isn't actively looking for buyers, they are receptive to calls about a wide variety of business matters, including a potential sale:

“We’re not trying to sell it, that’s not our intent, there are no internal meetings about selling this company. The internal meetings are about growing it”

Thanks to HeelByNature for the transcriptions.

