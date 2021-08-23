Valorant Masters Berlin: Date, How To Watch, Tickets, Format, Qualified Teams And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Masters Berlin is the next stop on the competitive Valorant calendar, ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour finale in December.

This will be the second-ever LAN tournament in the game’s short history, and some of the best players in the world will be part of the setup.

Here is all of the information that you need to know ahead of the Valorant Masters Berlin tournament:

The teams heading to Berlin for the final LAN event before the Valorant Champions Tour will be looking to win VCT Points for the ongoing Valorant Champions league format.

Whoever wins Masters Berlin will automatically get a position in the Champions Finale, which takes place in December.

Date

Valorant Masters Berlin begins on 10th September 2021 and runs until the 19th September 2021.

Format

Group Stage: 4 groups of four teams in a double-elimination format

The top 2 teams advance to the Playoffs.

All matches are Best of 3

Playoffs: 8 teams in a single-elimination bracket

All matches (excl. Grand Final) are Best of 3

Grand Final is Bo5

How To Watch

All matches in the Valorant Masters Berlin will be available to view on the official Valorant Twitch channel.

Tickets

Verti Music Hall is yet to announce information regarding tickets.

Qualified Teams

North America (NA) - 2 slots

Sentinels

100 Thieves

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) - 4 slots

SuperMassive Blaze

Gambit Esports

Acend

G2 Esports

Brazil (BR) - 2 slots

Havan Liberty

Keyd Stars

Korea (KR) - 2 slots

Vision Strikers

F4Q

Latin America (LATAM) - 1 slot

KRU Esports

Southeast Asia (SEA) - 2 slots

Bren Esports

Paper Rex

Japan (JP) - 1 slot

Crazy Raccoon

Maps being used

Bind

Haven

Split

Ascent

Icebox

Breeze

Top 10 players Heading to Berlin, based on ACS

PRX f0rsakeN (Jett) - 313.0

ENVY yay (Jett) - 289.9

ZETA takej (Reyna) - 288.2

ACE cNed (Jett) - 286.6

KRU keznit (Raze) - 278.5

VK heat (Jett) - 261.9

ZETA Reita (Jett) - 260.4

KRU NagZ (Jett) - 259.4

ACE zeek (Reyna) - 258.0

SMB Izzy (Jett) - 254.8

Look out for more coverage on the Valorant Champions Tour ahead of Masters Berlin and the Finale, expected to take place in Los Angeles this December.

