Valorant Masters Berlin: Date, How To Watch, Tickets, Format, Qualified Teams And Everything You Need To Know
Valorant Masters Berlin is the next stop on the competitive Valorant calendar, ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour finale in December.
This will be the second-ever LAN tournament in the game’s short history, and some of the best players in the world will be part of the setup.
Here is all of the information that you need to know ahead of the Valorant Masters Berlin tournament:
The teams heading to Berlin for the final LAN event before the Valorant Champions Tour will be looking to win VCT Points for the ongoing Valorant Champions league format.
Whoever wins Masters Berlin will automatically get a position in the Champions Finale, which takes place in December.
Date
Valorant Masters Berlin begins on 10th September 2021 and runs until the 19th September 2021.
Format
Group Stage: 4 groups of four teams in a double-elimination format
- The top 2 teams advance to the Playoffs.
- All matches are Best of 3
Playoffs: 8 teams in a single-elimination bracket
- All matches (excl. Grand Final) are Best of 3
- Grand Final is Bo5
How To Watch
All matches in the Valorant Masters Berlin will be available to view on the official Valorant Twitch channel.
Tickets
Verti Music Hall is yet to announce information regarding tickets.
Qualified Teams
North America (NA) - 2 slots
- Sentinels
- 100 Thieves
Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) - 4 slots
- SuperMassive Blaze
- Gambit Esports
- Acend
- G2 Esports
Brazil (BR) - 2 slots
- Havan Liberty
- Keyd Stars
Korea (KR) - 2 slots
- Vision Strikers
- F4Q
Latin America (LATAM) - 1 slot
- KRU Esports
Southeast Asia (SEA) - 2 slots
- Bren Esports
- Paper Rex
Japan (JP) - 1 slot
- Crazy Raccoon
Maps being used
- Bind
- Haven
- Split
- Ascent
- Icebox
- Breeze
Top 10 players Heading to Berlin, based on ACS
- PRX f0rsakeN (Jett) - 313.0
- ENVY yay (Jett) - 289.9
- ZETA takej (Reyna) - 288.2
- ACE cNed (Jett) - 286.6
- KRU keznit (Raze) - 278.5
- VK heat (Jett) - 261.9
- ZETA Reita (Jett) - 260.4
- KRU NagZ (Jett) - 259.4
- ACE zeek (Reyna) - 258.0
- SMB Izzy (Jett) - 254.8
Look out for more coverage on the Valorant Champions Tour ahead of Masters Berlin and the Finale, expected to take place in Los Angeles this December.
