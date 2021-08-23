Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul isn't taking Tyron Woodley lightly - but the controversial YouTube star knows that big things could be on the horizon with a win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Woodley, who has not won a fight in almost three years, will do battle in the arena made famous by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Many are writing Paul off, plenty believe he will eventually get found out at some point, that his boxing skills have a lot to be desired. But he insists he is taking the sport very seriously indeed as he is determined to prove everybody wrong.

“I understand, there was a lot of critics at first,” Paul told MMA Fighting.

“People like yourself who were unsure and that’s totally OK.

"My goal has just been to earn people’s respect and just show people how hard I’m working because I take this more seriously honestly than a lot of pro fighters.

"I have a chip on my shoulder. I have a lot to prove and I fell in love with this sport and I want to go super, super far in it and the only way to do that is hard work and experience in sparring and in the gym and fighting tougher and tougher opponents each time.

“This is my life now. I don’t even remember what my life was like before boxing. It’s been two years straight of this and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Jake Paul takes on Tyron Woodley in Cleveland on August 29

Paul (3-0, 3 KOs), 24, also defended himself from harsh criticism after being accused of having a padded record.

Paul has won his first three fights by stoppage, albeit against a fairly questionable level of opposition.

“Most pro boxers build up their records. Their promoters build up their records,” he added.

“They throw them in there with tomato cans so they get experience and they get knockouts so it looks good on their record and by the way no one’s really watching those early fights.

"They’re not selling tons of pay-per-views. The critics aren’t judging them, They’re just letting them do their thing but with me it’s all eyes on since day one.

“I’m being treated like a world champion with the pressure and who people want me to fight. I embrace it. But I somewhat agree.

"I want to continue to fight harder and harder people each time and I want to make my fights bigger and bigger each time.

"It’s a little bit different of a journey. I’m definitely being held to a higher standard but I think that’s helped me become a better fighter because I feel as if I have to live up to that higher standard.”

Paul believes he will knock out Woodley - and revealed exactly how he plans to do it.

He continued: “I expect him to start slow and to try and feel me out and to take me into the later rounds or at least try to.

“To be on his back foot, moving away, seeing my game plan. I think you’re going to see a less aggressive guy who is going to try to find my mistakes and take the fight into the later rounds.

"Because he probably thinks in his head that will help him because of his experience or conditioning or I don’t know. I just see that being how he’s fighting, just sort of backing up.

“I’m a real killer in there. So I’m going to try to hunt him down and get him out of there regardless if he’s coming forward. If he’s coming forward, he’s going to get walked into shots.

"If he’s on his back foot, I’m a hunter and I can go get him. So I can fight both ways, which is great.”

