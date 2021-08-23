F1 2021 Update 1.08 Patch Notes: Release Date, PS5, PS4, Xbox and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another fortnight has passed which can only mean one thing - an all-new F1 2021 update.

Codemasters' latest creation, with the help of American gaming giants EA for the first time since 2003, recently hit the shelves and online shops in July and has received rave reviews from critics, with the game accommodating both serious drivers as well as casual players.

Many celebrities and big names across the world of social media have been endorsing F1 2021 - even before its release this summer.

That being said, even games like this will need tinkering and adapting every now and again, and the addition of 1.08 will be no different with the aim of ironing out any potential creases that will have come to the forefront in 1.07

Here is everything that you need to know regarding update 1.08 coming to F1 2021:

F1 2021 Update 1.08 Patch Notes

At this time, no patch notes have been released. But fear not, we will update this article as soon as more information becomes available on the predicted release date listed below - so stay tuned, keep those revs high and watch for the lights!

F1 2021 Update 1.08 Release Date

From what we can see, F1 2021 updates are released on a fortnightly basis. With the previous update having been released on 23rd August 2021, we predict that update 1.08 will be launched on 6th September 2021.

For reference, here is a list of previous patches that have been released by Codemasters and EA:

