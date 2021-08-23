Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has been reported that major changes are coming to NXT over the next few weeks, and now WWE President Nick Khan has confirmed that these reports are accurate.

In an in-depth interview with Ariel Helwani, Nick Khan revealed that the look and feel of Triple H's NXT is going to be changing over the coming weeks.

“We’re doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, Paul Levesque, who’s really one of the architects of the original NXT... In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the upcoming weeks, it’s going to have a whole new look, it’s going to have a whole new feel."

Reports have indicated that WWE is no longer going to be looking at the independent scene for new talent, with reports indicating that the company wants to mould talent to work the WWE style.

This is something that Nick Khan has confirmed in the interview, having the following to say to Ariel Helwani on the matter:

"We believe because of a lot of the ‘indie wrestlers’ if you will, have come through our system, and are in our system with SmackDown and RAW now. We don’t want to keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great young talent”.

This wasn't the only interesting piece of news to come from Nick Khan's interview with Ariel Helwani, with the WWE President also confirming shedding some more light on the reasons behind the mass WWE releases.

Khan put to bed the rumours that WWE has cut so many wrestlers over the last 16 months because the company is preparing for a sale, which you can read more about by clicking here.

As of right now, the specifics of what is going to be changing in WWE NXT are not known, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter.

Thanks to HeelByNature for the transcription.

