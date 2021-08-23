Charlotte Flair: Ric Flair says the Queen is ‘the greatest women’s wrestler’ of all time

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ric Flair has described his daughter Charlotte as the greatest wrestler of all time after she won her 12th WWE women’s championship title at SummerSlam on Saturday night.

Flair regained the RAW Women’s Championship belt after beating Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a triple-threat match at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

It’s the sixth time the Queen has become the RAW women’s champion. Added to this, Flair has five SmackDown titles and is a former Divas Championship belt holder as well.

Her father, Ric Flair, has long been a vocal advocate of the Queen’s success and has taken to social media to laud his daughter’s latest achievement.

The Nature Boy stressed he knew Charlotte would win and that there’s never been anyone better in the history of women’s wrestling.

Speaking on Twitter, he wrote: “I don’t want to say I told you so, but I told you so! The Queen stands alone in WWE. She proved once again she is the greatest of all time. There’s no denying that truth. So proud. Congrats Queen @MsCharlotteWWE! WOOOOO! #SummerSlam.”

The post has been liked almost 7,000 times and Charlotte herself responded to her father by saying “thanks daaaaaaaaaaaad.”

Indeed, based on WWE achievements alone, Ric Flair’s assessment appears to have some weight to it.

The Queen’s 12 championship wins puts her first on the all-time list of women’s championship reigns. Trish Stratus is second on the list with seven, while Sasha Banks and Mickie James both have six titles.

Despite this commendable success, Flair’s previous title reign was one to forget. Having won the RAW women’s championship at Money In The Bank against Ripley, Charlotte lost the belt a day later to the Almost Super Hero –– who cashed in her Money In The Bank contract.

Now, after winning the title back at SummerSlam, both Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. will be seeking revenge. For Charlotte, she’ll be hoping this reign lasts a lot longer than the last one.

News Now - Sport News