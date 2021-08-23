Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite SummerSlam taking place on Saturday night, WWE is showing no signs of slowing down, putting on a pretty stacked live event on Sunday night in Denver, Colorado.

The WWE Supershow was jam-packed with several top names, including Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, all of whom were coming off big wins at SummerSlam.

The show saw Drew McIntyre defeat Jinder Mahal in a Street Fight, and Bobby Lashley retain his WWE Champion in an Open Challenge against Xavier Woods of New Day.

The show at the Ball Arena was main evented by Universal Champion Roman Reigns teaming with The Usos to take on and subsequently defeat the trio of Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

This is a slight change from the match that has been taking place on house shows over the last few weeks before SummerSlam, with John Cena usually teaming with The Mysterio Family at non-televised events.

Below is the complete card for last night's WWE Supershow, which also featured matches from new Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, as well as SmackDown star Bianca Belair.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Apollo Crews to RETAIN Intercontinental Championship

Intercontinental Championship Damian Priest def. Sheamus to RETAIN United States Championshipip

United States Championshipip Bianca Belair def. Carmella and Zelina Vega

Bobby Lashley def. Xavier Woods to RETAIN WWE Championship

WWE Championship Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal - Street Fight

Randy Orton & Riddle def. AJ Styles & Omos to RETAIN Raw Tag Team Championship

Raw Tag Team Championship Charlotte Flair def. Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley to RETAIN Raw Women's Championship

Raw Women's Championship Roman Reigns & The Usos def. Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

You can watch tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which is likely to give us a good indication of WWE's plans for the coming few weeks, live here in the UK tonight on BT Sport.

