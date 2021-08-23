Pokemon Go September 2021 Community Day: Start Dates, Oshawott, Mega Evolutions And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another month means another Community Day around the corner in Pokemon GO.

The free-to-play augmented reality (AR) mobile title continues to be one of the highest-grossing gaming titles on the market today, having collaborated with Japanese giants Nintendo and the use of GPS to live as a real-life Pokemon trainer.

Each month, Niantic provides a day where players can catch a specific Pokemon at a higher rate and complete special research along with it, with the chance of levelling up even quicker than normal.

Pokemon GO has grown drastically since it was launched back in 2016 with hundreds of species available for trainers to catch either in the wild or in raids.

As the warmer months start to die down, more features and bonuses will be up for grabs. Here is everything that you need to know regarding Pokemon GO Community Day for September 2021.

Start Dates

Community Day for September will last two days rather than the conventional one for the first time.

The event will get underway on Saturday 14th August 2021 until Sunday 15th August 2021 and on both days, the times will be 11 am BST until 5 pm BST.

Oshawott confirmed

Also known as the Sea Otter Pokemon in the Pokedex, Oshawott, one of the three starters in the Unova region, will be featured during September's Community Day event, Niantic confirmed on their blog.

As well as this, it will also be attracted to Rainy Lure Modules. So if are looking for a Shiny variant, it would be best to use one of these to increase your chances of encountering one.

Taken from Niantic, they have listed the following pointers regarding Oshawott during Community Day:

Evolve Dewott (Oshawott’s Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterwards to get a Samurott that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Samurott will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell. This attack will be available for Samurott to learn even after the event has concluded.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Rainy Lure Modules, and an Elite Fast TM.

You’ll be able to get Oshawott-inspired stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Mega Evolutions

At this time, mega-evolutions are yet to be confirmed for Community Day. But fear not, we will update this article if this news changes at any stage.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News