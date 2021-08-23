Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Speaking to the media ahead of SummerSlam, WWE COO Triple H didn't rule out the possibility of him returning to the ring in the future, which will be music to the ears of fans of 'The Game'.

Speaking with The Colin Cowherd podcast, Triple H said that if fans want to see him return to the ring and "if it's the right thing", he'd be willing to step into the ring again.

"If people want it, if it's the right thing, it has got to be intriguing."

Triple H was to highlight that given his age, he'd have to train incredibly hard for another match, so would have to be given several months warning before feeling comfortable wrestling again:

"At this point, with as busy as everybody is in WWE from the business side, for me to get ready for WrestleMania, at my age, it's not something to enter into casually. I'd have to train a lot, a couple times a day for three months or so to get ready for that. In-ring training and everything. I've already torn most of everything off my body, so I want to make sure I'm not ready to do that again."

Triple H actually had a match on Monday Night Raw this year against Randy Orton on the January 11 episode, but the match was booked at very short notice and was more of an angle.

Triple H's last proper match came at WWE live event in Japan in June 2019, where he teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Samoa Joe and Robert Roode.

That match obviously wasn't televised, so 'The Game' last match on WWE TV came earlier that month in Saudi Arabia, again against Randy Orton.

Triple H is rather busy at the moment with his commitments to NXT, with Nick Khan confirming that major changes are coming to the brand, which you can read more about by clicking here.

