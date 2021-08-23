Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent the first 60 minutes of Juventus' Serie A season opener against Udinese this weekend on the bench.

The 36-year old Portuguese superstar is believed to have specifically requested that he only be named as a substitute for the match at the Stadio Friuli amid speculation about his future in Turin. When you're a five-time Ballon d'Or winner like Ronaldo, though, you don't need long to make an impact.

With the game locked at 2-2 deep into added time, Juve's star man thought he had bagged all three points for the visitors. Storming on to a Federico Chiesa cross, Ronaldo firmly planted a header beyond Marco Silvestri, before whipping his shirt off and running to celebrate with his teammates.

Their collective joy, however, would be short-lived. A VAR check ruled that the goal should be chalked off - with Ronaldo's shoulder deemed to have been offside by the very tightest of margins.

Realistically, it was the sort of call where you would like to see the benefit of the doubt given to the attacking player, but Juventus were afforded no such allowances on Sunday.

Ronaldo was far from happy with the call - and insult was soon added to injury when he was booked for taking off his shirt in celebration of the disallowed goal.

Another person to take issue with the decision was Ronaldo's sister, who blasted match officials on social media after the game.

Elma dos Santos Aveiro posted a photo of the offside call on her Instagram story, together with an explanation of why the goal should have stood.

"Had you had my shoulder, you would have been onside," she told her brother.

"You need to replace the large size with medium," she continued, before declaring: "The robbery begins."

Ronaldo is reportedly hopeful that his playing future can be resolved in the next few days, with European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both said to be interested in securing the services of the Champions League's all-time record goalscorer.

It is entirely possible that this weekend was the last time that we will see Ronaldo in a Juventus shirt. If that does prove to be the case, then the conclusion to Sunday's match becomes even crueler, making his sister's reaction completely understandable.

