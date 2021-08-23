Becky Lynch: Ranking The Man's top five SmackDown moments as she makes WWE return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Becky Lynch made a huge splash at SummerSlam 2021 as she returned to the ring for the first time in more than a year.

In what was scheduled to be a SmackDown Women's Championship title match between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, The Man gatecrashed the party and took the belt for herself.

Now she is back on the blue brand and is the new SmackDown women's champion, GiveMeSport Women has taken a look back at five of her best moments from her previous stint on the Friday Night roster.

Inaugural SmackDown draft and title

After enjoying her professional debut over on Monday Night RAW, Lynch made history in 2016 by becoming the first woman to be drafted onto the SmackDown brand.

Just two months later, she competed in a historic six-pack elimination challenge at Backlash, with the first ever women's belt on the line.

Lynch saw off Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya, and Nikki Bella before finally defeating Carmella to become the inaugural SmackDown women's champion.

Making pay-per-view history

Lynch held her first blue brand belt for 84 days, marking herself down in the WWE history books, something she’d become accustomed to doing.

She went on to make history by taking part in the first women's matches on both the Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble pay-per-views.

Across the space of six months, the Irish Lass Kicker entered the first ever women's Royal Rumble match, shortly after competing in the first women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Lynch was defeated in both pay-per-view matches, but still boasts being a part of a milestone moment for the franchise.

Beating Charlotte Flair for SmackDown title at Hell in a Cell

After an impressive winning streak which saw her defeat the likes of Sonya Deville and Billie Kay, Lynch started a feud with Charlotte Flair, which led to a title match at Hell in a Cell in 2018.

The red-haired star snatched the SmackDown crown from The Queen and retained it on two occasions at both the Super Show-Down and Evolution pay-per-view.

Getting the better of one of WWE's biggest names in Flair was a huge statement for Lynch, which is where her household nickname first came into play.

Becoming 'The Man'

Lynch's dominant run across Friday night matches and PPV appearances saw the birth of 'The Man'.

The Irish native owned her new nickname as she started to brand herself the top wrestler of the company.

The name 'The Man' is now one of WWE's biggest gimmicks and Lynch is one of the most popular wrestlers in recent history.

Even during her maternity leave – which saw her away from the ring for more than 12 months – fans were non-stop clamouring for the return of Lynch and sporting 'The Man' branded merchandise at live events.

'Becky Two Belts'

Perhaps the biggest achievement of Lynch's career was holding both SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship titles simultaneously.

The Man is the first and only female wrestler to achieve such a feat.

This happened after Lynch took on Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a triple threat Winner Takes All match on the WrestleMania 35 title card.

She defeated the duo and won after delivering Rousey's first ever WWE singles and pinfall loss at the pay-per-view event.

Her second iconic nickname 'Becky Two Belts' was born, which set her up for a glittering era over on the red brand before taking a hiatus and returning as SmackDown women's champion.

Catch all the fallout from WWE SummerSlam on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

