Nikki Bella furious with Becky Lynch's WWE SummerSlam return

It seems like the majority of WWE fans and wrestling critics were not happy with how Bianca Belair was treated during Becky Lynch's shock return at SummerSlam on Saturday night, and a former member of the roster has similar thoughts.

Speaking to Scott Fishman at the SummerSlam After Party, former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella shared her frustrations with how Bianca Belair was defeated in less than 30 seconds by Becky Lynch at the show in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Bella said that she didn't have a favourite moment from SummerSlam, but was quick to point out that she really didn't like how Belair was booked on the show.

The former Divas Champion said that, as someone who has always supported and championed women's wrestling, she couldn't help but feel incredibly frustrated after seeing Belair lose her title in a matter of seconds:

“I can tell you what wasn’t my favorite moment. It was when (Bianca) lost. That definitely was not my favorite moment and I don’t know if I actually had a favorite moment…I’ve always backed the women and I’m always for the women and you have someone like Bianca, who is such an incredible talent and you can’t help but get frustrated when you see moments like that of a championship that meant so much and was lost within seconds. I have to admit for this SummerSlam, there truly wasn’t anything that was my favorite.”

We have had some more information on why Becky Lynch returned in the way she did at SummerSlam, with reports suggesting that WWE wants to turn 'The Man' heel on SmackDown.

The booking was reportedly and unsurprisingly 100% a Vince McMahon decision, with people within WWE even expressing concern with how the title change would make Bianca Belair look.

