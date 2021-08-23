Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur made it two Premier League wins from two in 2021/22 last Sunday afternoon.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 thanks to a first half penalty from a rejuvenated Dele Alli.

That result means Spurs are also yet to concede a goal in Premier League action so far this season, which is not something many would have predicted before a ball was kicked.

Things are looking rather positive from the north London club's perspective right now, even with the ongoing Harry Kane transfer saga.

A number of players who struggled under Jose Mourinho are beginning to shine again and one man who is doing exactly that is Steven Bergwijn.

The Dutchman found the going tough in 2020/21, but he's started both of Spurs' games this season and has looked a completely different player.

Bergwijn looks hungry for success and in the victory over Wolves, the 23-year-old reminded the world just how skilful he is.

The former PSV man performed a mind-boggling skill move during the game at Molineux Stadium and at full speed, it's difficult to understand how he managed to pull it off.

Take a look for yourself...

Video: Bergwijn's skill vs Wolves

What is that sorcery?! The Wolves players looked utterly baffled by what had just unfolded in front of their eyes and they then desperately tried to claim that the ball had crossed the touchline - which it certainly hadn't.

Now, if you're a tad confused by the real-time video above, don't worry, we've got you covered.

One kind football fan has posted slow-motion footage of Bergwijn's silky skill move on Twitter and it shows exactly what the Spurs winger did.

Let's take a look....

Video: Bergwijn's skill in slow-motion

It still looks fast in slow-motion!

Had Bergwijn setup a goal for a teammate after his breathtaking piece of skill, we'd be talking about one of the greatest assists in Premier League history.

Sadly, he wasn't able to do that, but that doesn't make the footage above any less impressive.

Well played, Steven.

