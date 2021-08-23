Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao's wife has posted a heartfelt tribute to her legendary husband, who is reportedly considering his future in boxing after his defeat to Yordenis Ugás on Saturday.

Pacquiao's long-time trainer and mentor, Freddie Roach, has hinted that the Las Vegas fight could be the last of a career in which he has won world titles at eight different weight divisions.

He has not won a professional fight since 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman Jr.

A host of high-profile names have sent messages to after the Filipino legend came up short against the superb Cuban in his comeback fight.

Among those was Pacquiao's wife, Jinkee, who served as vice governor of Sarangani from 2013 to 2016.

The former Filipina politician posted a picture of the pair together on Instagram deep in conversation in the dressing room in the aftermath of the fight.

She wrote: “Words cannot express how proud I am of the Man you are.

“We your family have seen how much you have toiled , (sacrificed) and given of yourself blood sweat and tears since the beginning when you dreamed of becoming world champion.

"You never think of yourself and not afraid to risk your life on the ring time and time again because you love to make the people happy.

“Over the years we have become even more proud to be by your side as you inspire us to be kind giving and helpful to all.”

Jamel Herring, who defeated Carl Frampton to defend the WBO super-featherweight title earlier this year, also posted a heart-warming message on Twitter.

He tweeted: "Manny Pacquiao has nothing to prove. I won’t say, “he dared to be great”, because he was already great before the opening bell of this fight."

Other pro boxers to pay tribute on social media included Regis Prograis, Josh Taylor and Caleb Truax.

Former world champion Prograis wrote: "They [sic] will never be ANOTHER Manny Pacquiao."

Taylor, who beat Prograis in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in October 2019, said: "Owell [sic], looks like I won’t get to share the ring with my hero after all. Father Time catches up with everyone. He’s still my hero. He is one of the greatest ever in my opinion."

While Truax simply added: "If that's it for him, as it probably should be, we didn't deserve Manny Pacquiao..."

