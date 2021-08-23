Call of Duty Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha: Release Date, Trailer, How to Play and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Call of Duty: Vanguard have officially announced details regarding their upcoming technical playtest and we have all of the details - right here!

Vast numbers in the gaming community witnessed the stunning in-game event that took place in Warzone, presenting the all-new chapter in the hugely successful franchise.

The first-person shooter will take another trip back to the 1940s and World War II. But this time, events take place shortly after the fall of Nazi Germany and when the Allied Forces were victorious - with a new faction seeking world domination.

With Vanguard set to release in November, Champion Hill Alpha, the first public test, will take place soon and will be exclusive to PlayStation players only.

However, fear not Xbox gamers as we feel that something will be in store for you soon.

Here is everything you need to know about Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha:

Call of Duty Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha Release Date

Champion Hill Alpha can be downloaded on Monday 23rd August 2021 at 11 am BST in line for its release on Friday 27th August 2021 at 6 pm BST. The event will run until Sunday 29th August 2021.

Champion Hill Alpha Trailer

Here is the official trailer that was released by Sledgehammer regarding the upcoming Alpha test:

How to Play

It's really easy to get your hands on the Champion Hill Alpha as it is not restricted to anyone! Here is a step-by-step process for pre-downloading the technical test:

Open the PlayStation Store.

Search for ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha' when prompted.

Select the game and click ‘Download’.

Once completed, wait until 27th August when the alpha is live and get stuck in!

