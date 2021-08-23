10 Best Diablo 2 Mods Ranked From Worst To Best

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Diablo 2 is still one of the most popular titles ever released by Blizzard, despite the game being released over 20 years ago in the year 2000.

One of the reasons that the PC game has had such longevity is the modding community, with fan-made mods completely enhancing, or even overhauling, the gameplay.

With the release of Diablo 2: Resurrected coming in September, we put together a list of the 10 best Diablo 2 mods.

10. Valhalla

And now for something completely different...already...norse mythology. Yes, this mod will completely change the look and feel of the game and is well worth a download and install to experience Diablo 2 in a way you didn’t think was possible.

9. Spirit of Diablo

Spirit of Diablo completely changes the core focus of the game, giving players a survival-aimed Diablo experience. Purple gear and NPC trading are disabled in this mod, and it has an overall darker tone (somehow) than the base game.

8. Dark Alliance

This mod features three new campaigns for players, with all three containing 5 chapters to complete. The 2nd and 3rd campaigns are completely unique extensions of the base game.

7. Eastern Sun

Eastern Sun is a massively popular mod for Diablo 2, although it does not change a huge amount from the core gameplay. ES is so popular because it expands on the original content of the game.

Instead of changing items, dungeons, runewords and bosses, this mod ADDS more of these to the mix.

6. Reaper of Souls

The ROS mod is a well-balanced fan-made extension to the game that encourages build variety but also ensures that the overall game is more challenging as you build better gear for your characters.

5. E=mc2

E=mc2 is a parody/meme mod that is worth a go if you’re looking for a change to the standard Diablo 2 fare. Santa Claus was once added as an Easter Egg, so that’s the sort of thing you’d be getting with this mod pack.

4. Le Royaume des Ombres

The Le Royaume des Ombres mod, which is also known as The Realm of Shadows, completely overhauls Diablo II. The mod gives players a completely new world to work with, including new dungeons, monsters, quests, and items to grind.

3. Back To Hellfire

This mod is fantastic for players who are looking to get the feel of the original Diablo game but on the improved Diablo 2 system. The mod was designed to have the feel of the Hellfire expansion for Diablo 1, but it also improves on the gameplay of the original.

The mod’s creator highlighted exactly what changes they had made to create the atmosphere of the original Diablo. They said: It focuses on re-creating the feel and the atmosphere of Diablo and it's expansion Hellfire while keeping some features from the sequel. Those are features that improve the gameplay in my opinion - arrows, boss graphics, mercenaries to name a few.

“Don't expect to get a full re-creation of Diablo and Hellfire in the mod - it's very different yet still close to them. After all, if Back to Hellfire was exactly Diablo: Hellfire, what would be the point in it?

Back to Hellfire has a different storyline to suit the bigger level environment scattered in the five acts. For example, you will find the Nest in the town of Lut Gholein, and not in Tristram. I can't limit Back to Hellfire to one act. Even if I could, I wouldn't do it, I love variation. I think this brings more fun in the gameplay.”

2. SP Enhancement Mod

This single-player mod for Diablo 2 was initially released back in 2009. The mod brings, as you probably guessed, single-player enhancements to the single-player experience.

The creators of the mod claim: This mod Is a Single Player Enhancement Mod for Diablo II *(V1.13C CLASSIC)*. It changes many factors and Increases Single Player Value, and Ultimately Makes the Single player Portion of Diablo II As good As it Can Possibly Be.

Reviews from players are extremely positive, with some giving 10/10 over a decade after the initial release of the mod pack.

1. Path of Diablo

Let’s start with arguably the best mod in Diablo 2 history, the Path of Diablo. This mod completely enhances the experience by modernizing the game.

The creators of the mod put it best themselves: “This Diablo II community server has one main goal: Increase build diversity and replayability with as few changes to the original experience as possible.

“Ladders happen every four to five months and always include a content & balance patch which helps keep the game fresh and exciting. This Diablo 2 project has been online for over 5 years and has garnered the largest online player base.”

