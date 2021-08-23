Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, new NXT Champion Samoa Joe spoke openly about the fond memories he has from his 2017 feud with Brock Lesnar.

Speaking to Louis Dangoor, Samoa Joe labelled Paul Heyman a "genius", saying that the pair had a great "synchronicity" when they worked together in segments.

"They are fond memories. Paul, obviously, he's a genius. We have a great synchronicity when it comes to ideas. He'll say a few words and I know exactly what he means."

There is a particular segment from the feud between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar that fans loved with Paul Heyman, where Joe choked out the former Raw Executive Director.

Speaking about that segment, Joe said that the idea came from Paul Heyman himself:

That interaction in particular was one of those moments. It was something to the effect of, Michael sits down with Sollozzo [The Godfather] at dinner and they're like, 'Uhh, okay, I got it.' I think that was the entire conversation when we were going over the tone of what we wanted to do.

Speaking about Brock Lesnar specifically, Samoa Joe called the former WWE Champion "an incredible athlete", saying that Lesnar is one of the best he's ever been in the ring with:

For Brock, an incredible athlete. Probably one of the most incredible athletes I've been in the ring with. Kurt being among that pantheon of guys with next level strength and reflex and ability. When he goes out, he wants to be in a fight and wants to be wild and rowdy. I'm more than willing to provide that for him. There is good sychonisty there.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam on Saturday night, confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns to set up the company's next main event feud.

