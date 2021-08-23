Tyron Woodley's Top 5 UFC Finishes Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyron Woodley will be facing Jake Paul in just under a week, and some fight fans are questioning if the former UFC Welterweight Champion can make the change to boxing.

Woodley proved that he was a prolific striker during his time in the UFC, with some devastating knockouts coming courtesy of his stand up ability.

Below are the Top 5 finishes in Woodley’s UFC career, with only one coming from submission, showing that the former 170lb champion can, and hopefully will, be able to trade shots with Paul on Sunday 29th August.

5. Don Hyun Kim

UFC Fight Night: Macau, China. August 23rd, 2014

The first of the five sees Woodley land a straight right to Kim as his opponent was attempting a spinning back fist. The punch sent Kim to the ground and Woodley would finish the fight via ground and pound.

4. Jay Hieron

UFC 156: Las Vegas, Nevada. February 2nd, 2013

This finish highlights the ability of Woodley to feint. The former UFC Welterweight fakes out his opponent with a left hook before unloading an overhand right that sends Hieron to the ground. Woodley would once again attack his grounded opponent before the referee needed to step in and finish the fight.

3. Darren Till

UFC 228: Dallas, Texas. September 8th, 2018

The former 170lb king highlights his ground game here, with the fighter locking in a d’arce choke on Liverpool’s Darren Till. Getting the finish inside the octagon with a d’arce choke is extremely difficult, and only a handful of fighters have been able to accomplish the feat, showing that Woodley is a well-rounded mixed martial artist.

2. Josh Koscheck

UFC 167: Las Vegas, Nevada. November 16th, 2013

For anyone that believes that Woodley doesn’t have the boxing ability to defeat Paul? This is the knockout to watch. Woodley displays great head movement and blocking from an overhand right attempt from the Ultimate Fighter alumni before executing his own devastating overhand right to take out Koscheck. He was out on the spot.

1. Robbie Lawler

UFC 201: Atlanta, Georgia. July 30th, 2016

It’s that fantastic overhand right again, but Woodley’s build to the punch was stellar also. The former Welterweight Champion, who actually won the belt in this fight, feints a level change to grappling on two occasions and keeps Lawler guessing before faking a left jab and then shotgunning a right into the then Champion’s chin.

