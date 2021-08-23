Sheffield United Transfer News: Blades edging closer to sealing deal for experienced midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After experiencing a dismal 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League, Sheffield United would have been hoping to provide their supporters with something to shout about during the opening weeks of the new season.

However, the Blades have struggled to deliver the goods in the Championship this month as they have only managed to pick up one point from their first four league games.

Whereas some of United's second-tier rivals have made a host of changes to their respective squads this summer, Slavisa Jokanovic has only been able to secure the services of one player during the current transfer window.

With time running out for the Blades to seal moves, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to nail their recruitment between now and the end of August.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a move to Bramall Lane is midfielder Adlene Guedioura.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon last week suggested that United were weighing up a potential swoop for the 35-year-old.

Guedioura is currently a free-agent after parting ways with Qatari side Al-Gharafa earlier this year following a two-year stint at the club in which he made 38 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder most recently represented Nottingham Forest at Championship level and has previously played for Middlesbrough and Watford in this division.

Ahead of the Blades' upcoming League Cup clash with Derby County, an update has now emerged concerning their pursuit of Guedioura.

According to The Sheffield Star, United are closing in on completing a move for the midfielder after he attended their clash with Huddersfield Town last weekend.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Jokanovic worked alongside Guedioura during his spell in charge of Al-Gharafa, it is hardly a shock that he is looking to reunite with the midfielder at Bramall Lane.

Providing that this deal is finalised, it will be intriguing to see whether the midfielder is able to use his previous experiences at this level to his advantage.

Having made 115 appearances in this division during his career, Guedioura knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship.

If the former Watford man is able to hit the ground running for the Blades, he could become an instant hit with their supporters who will be desperate to see their side push on in the coming months.

