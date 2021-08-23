GTA Remastered Trilogy: Latest News, Release Date, Trailer, Graphics, PS4, Xbox One and Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports and rumours are starting to building regarding the possibility of Rockstar remastering three of the most successful games in the company's history.

Grand Theft Auto has caught the hearts of the gaming community over the years, especially those that were lucky enough to have the collection of titles that came out for the PS2 between 2001 and 2004.

With these games, the birth of some iconic protagonists came with them including Claude, Tommy Vercetti and Carl Johnson all pictured above from GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

While more and more games are being remastered these days, the GTA series has yet to be touched. But as reports grow and speculation intensifies, gamers could be in for a real treat.

There is no harm in us looking ahead to what we could expect if Rockstar opts to put the trilogy on the market as a refined version.

Enough talk! Here is everything that we know so far regarding the GTA Remastered Trilogy:

Latest News

All of the latest news regarding the GTA Remastered Trilogy will appear here in due course.

Release Date

At this time, it is not yet known when we could be seeing the GTA Remastered Trilogy hitting the shelves or the online shops.

But fear not! We will provide further updates to this section as soon as Rockstar reveal more information.

Trailer

The trailer for the GTA Remastered Trilogy will appear here once it is released.

Graphics

We anticipate that the graphical specifications will be vast that will meet up for the technology that both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms possess.

We will update this section once Rockstar has brought this subject to light.

Is GTA Remastered Trilogy coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

While this has yet to be either confirmed or denied by Rockstar, we would be surprised if these three games were not made available for both PS4 and Xbox One - considering all of these games possess technology for the PS2 and original Xbox.

We will provide more details once they become available.

