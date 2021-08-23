Tottenham transfer news: Fab Romano says Spurs have reached agreement over new signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham look set to sign Metz midfielder Pape Sarr, according to an update from Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Pape Sarr?

According to Romano, Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement over signing Sarr from the French side.

The deal is said to be in its final stages, however Tottenham are yet to agree personal terms with the 18-year-old and discussions are taking place over whether he'll stay at his current club on loan until the end of the season.

Romano Tweeted: "Deal at final stages for talented midfielder Pape Sarr to Tottenham from Metz.

"The verbal agreement has been reached between the two clubs - now discussing on Sarr staying on loan at Metz until June 2022. Talks ongoing on personal terms. Details still to be sorted."

What is Sarr's pedigree?

Sarr is inevitably in the early stages of his career, however he did make 18 starts in Ligue 1 last season, suggesting he is being trusted to feature prominently despite his tender age.

He's also found an assist in three appearances this season and has been capped by Senegal, having made his debut in an AFCON qualifier back in March.

That early exposure to senior football combined with Tottenham's interest suggests Sarr is seen as a player with enough potential to take a punt on.

Are Spurs struggling to bring young players through?

Not long ago, Spurs were enjoying something of a golden period when it came to young players.

Under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Danny Rose, Ryan Mason, Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen formed the nucleus of a youthful, incredibly exciting team.

The current squad lacks a likewise group of players and Jack Clarke and Ryan Sessegnon have struggled to establish themselves at Tottenham despite arriving with plenty of promise. They've made just four and 13 appearances for the club respectively.

That is perhaps why Tottenham have signed Bryan Gil already this summer and are on the verge of landing Sarr as well, while 20-year-old Oliver Skipp has started both Premier League games.

Any more business from Spurs this summer?

Tottenham are reportedly preparing a bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore, although the big question for Spurs to address before the transfer window closes is whether they'll sell Harry Kane.

Manchester City will attempt to make a final offer for Spurs' star striker this week and if it goes through, it seems inevitable Tottenham will be involved in some late-window recruitment.

