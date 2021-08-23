Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jack Shore will get a new opponent for his next UFC fight on September 4 in Las Vegas as he will now face Zviad Lazishvili.

Shore, 26, was due to face Said Nurmagomedov on the undercard for Derek Brunson's clash with Darren Till this summer.

However, the Russian was forced to withdraw from the fight earlier this week due to visa issues, according to reports.

The Welsh bantamweight, 26, now has just two weeks to prepare for the fight in North America.

But he will relish the opportunity to take another unbeaten prospect's '0' after submitting Ayton De Paepe at Cage Warriors 89 in November 2017.

Shore (14-0), of Abertillery, Wales, is one to watch in the UFC's bantamweight division.

The 5 ft 9 in Welshman has been around mixed martial arts pretty much his whole life, with his father, Richard, running the Tillery Combat MMA Academy in the historic county of Monmouthshire in the south east of Wales.

He has won three of his last four bouts by submission, most recently defeating Aaron Phillips by rear-naked choke in July last year.

And speaking to GIVEMESPORT ahead of the fight, Shore acknowledged that he is considered by many to be the flagbearer of his native country in the world's biggest MMA promotion, whilst also taking the opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the region's best up-and-coming fighters.

"I wouldn't like to say I'm the poster boy," he exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

"There's obviously a lot of guys that laid the foundations before me, you know, Jack Marshman, Brett Johns, John Phillips were the first three Welsh guys in the UFC, Lewis Long, who's in Bellator now, you know, a pioneer of the sport.

Jack Shore will face fellow prospect Zviad Lazishvili on just two weeks' notice

"I suppose I can see why people sort of say I'm leading the charge, but there's plenty of talent coming through now, you know, Mason Jones and Cory McKenna are in there now and it's only a matter of time before there's going to be a lot more Welsh guys and girls in the UFC.

"Never mind the Motorpoint, let's get it in the Principality, let's do it properly, let's get Conor McGregor over or something.

"I'll go co-main, chuck him in the main event to sell a few tickets, and let's get it sorted."

UFC Fight Night 191 will take place on Saturday, September 4, with the card being headlined by a middleweight bout between America's Derek Brunson and England's Darren Till.

