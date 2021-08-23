Sunderland Transfer News: Black Cats linked with swoop for Premier League teenager

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having missed out on promotion to the Championship earlier this year, Sunderland will be determined to learn from their mistakes by launching a sustained push for a top-two finish in League One this season.

The Black Cats have already made a relatively impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign by winning three of their opening four league games.

Currently fifth in the third-tier standings, Sunderland could potentially move up several places this weekend if they beat Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

With the transfer window set to close next week, it will be fascinating to see whether Black Cats manager Lee Johnson decides to make any further alterations to his squad.

Although the 40-year-old has already made a host of signings this summer, he could potentially be about to swoop for one of Arsenal's prospects if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Sky Sports News presenter Tom White, Sunderland are currently in talks with the Gunners over a move for right-back Ryan Alebiosu.

Speaking in an interview with Roker Report, White said: "We [Sunderland] are in for a player from Arsenal called Ryan Alebiosu.

"Never seen him play, hadn't heard of him until someone told me about him.

"We're in for him but at this stage it's only in talks."

Yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal, Alebiosu was used exclusively at Under-23 level by the Premier League side last season.

As well as making 18 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 1, the 19-year-old was given the opportunity to play in the EFL Trophy as he made three appearances for the Gunners' youth side in their clashes with Ipswich Town, Crawley Town and AFC Wimbledon.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it will be intriguing to see whether Sunderland are able to seal a deal for Alebiosu before the window shuts next week.

When you consider that Sunderland recently added to their options at right-back by signing Niall Huggins, it is somewhat of a surprise that they are being linked with another player who predominantly operates in this particular position.

Alebiosu could potentially find it difficult to adapt to life in the third-tier as he has yet to play a game at this level during his career.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that Johnson may find it beneficial to switch his focus to swooping for a player who knows exactly what it takes to thrive in this division instead of taking a risk on Alebiosu.

