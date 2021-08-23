Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain have enjoyed a very successful 2021 summer transfer window.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Gini Wijnaldum were all signed on free transfers, while Achraf Hakimi was snapped up in a deal worth €70 million.

To put it simply, PSG's business over the past few months represents one of the greatest transfer windows by a single club in football history.

However, while it's been mostly positive news for the French side, there are still the issues surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future in Paris.

The 22-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract and according to RMC Sport, he has rejected a new five-year deal that included an option for an extra year and a salary increase.

That means there's a possibility that PSG could lose one of the best young players in the world for free next summer.

To say that would be a disaster is an understatement and it appears as if the club are eager to avoid that outcome from happening.

RMC Sport add that PSG are now considering selling Mbappe this summer and they're simply waiting for Real Madrid to play their hand.

So far, only an unnamed English club are said to have made an offer for Mbappe, although the report also claims that Real Madrid will soon make their move for the Frenchman.

If the Spanish club's proposal is accepted, PSG will then look to sign Everton forward Richarlison as a replacement.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have apparently already contacted the Brazilian's entourage and the fact he is a friend of Neymar could significantly aid the club in negotiations.

If Real Madrid - or another team - do not cough up the cash for Mbappe in the final days of the transfer window, PSG will keep ahold of him and look to offer him a new contract in September.

This could get interesting...

