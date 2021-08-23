Crystal Palace Transfer News: Eagles ready to pay 8-figure sum for Premier League forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Nketiah?

Nketiah has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, with Ornstein claiming that Brighton tried to include him as part of the deal which saw Ben White join the Gunners last month.

However, Arsenal were not keen on that proposal, and it now seems unlikely that Nketiah will be moving to the Amex Stadium.

Palace are tracking the 22-year-old, though, and it is understood that they would be willing to pay £10m to land Nketiah prior to the transfer window shutting next week.

Jules Kounde to Chelsea has reached its FINAL STAGES! Find out more on The Football Terrace!

What is Nketiah's current situation at Arsenal?

Nketiah fell out of favour in the second half of last season, as he made just one league start for Arsenal after Christmas, and just five appearances in total in the top-flight in 2021.

He is also into the final year of his contract at The Emirates, and has been unable to agree a new deal with the club at this stage.

The England Under-21 international is currently struggling with an ankle problem but it seems that he may have slipped down the pecking order anyway, with Folarin Balogun having signed a new contract recently, while Gabriel Martinelli is back from injury as well.

Bearing this in mind, Nketiah's future at Arsenal does not look very promising.

What has Arteta said about Nketiah?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been reluctant to pick Nketiah in recent months, but the Spanish coach has admitted that he cannot fault the attacker's work ethic and attitude.

Speaking back in March about Nketiah's lack of involvement in games, Arteta was quoted by The Independent as saying: “He needs to be patient and he’s showing no signs of lacking attitude or anything like that, it’s the complete opposite.

“He’s a joy to work with and he deserves minutes and if he doesn’t get it, it’s just my fault.”

1 of 12 What shirt number does Christian Benteke wear for Crystal Palace? 20 10 9 11

Could Nketiah solve Palace's goalscoring problem?

Palace have made some intriguing signings this summer in the shape of Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher - young players with plenty of potential. However, they are still lacking a centre forward who can be relied upon to score goals regularly.

Nketiah has shown at youth team level that he can be a prolific goalscorer, having fired home 16 goals in 17 appearances for England Under-21s.

He is yet to replicate that form as a senior professional having managed just five Premier League goals in 38 matches but he is clearly talented.

Palace have failed to score in their opening two league games and need someone to provide that spark through the middle if they are to push on this year. If Nketiah can get a run of games and start to deliver the performances that have seen him thrive at youth level, he could be the answer to the Eagles' problems in the final third of the pitch.

News Now - Sport News