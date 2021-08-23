Wolves Transfer News: Seven-figure bid prepared for Euro 2020 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are keen on signing Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Moore?

It is understood that Wolves want to add a centre-forward to their squad ahead of the transfer window closing next week.

They have identified Moore as a player of interest, and are reportedly preparing a bid in the region of £7m for the striker.

Their cause could be helped by Cardiff being open to selling Moore, as the Championship outfit look to raise funds in the closing days of the market.

How did Moore fare at Euro 2020?

Moore made an instant impact at Euro 2020 when he scored in Wales' opening game against Switzerland, while he also won three aerial duels to highlight how he is able to compete at the highest level.

His performance earned him praise from Wales manager Robert Page. As quoted by Yahoo Sports, Page said of Moore: "I thought his link-up play was excellent, he's not just a presence up top.

"He's got a good touch for a big lad and he's a willing runner. When you have all those attributes it can be a recipe for success."

The 6 foot 5 forward was unable to score in the rest of the tournament, but he did win a remarkable 11 aerial duels in Wales' 2-0 victory over Turkey, as the team made it through the round of 16 before being knocked out by Denmark.

What are Moore's stats this season?

The 29-year-old has been eased back into action this term after his Euro 2020 exploits, but he has already got off the mark for the Bluebirds in the opening weeks of the season.

He came off the bench to score against Blackpool earlier this month, and has played his part in helping Cardiff make an unbeaten start to their campaign in the second tier.

Mick McCarthy's side sit sixth in the table after four matches.

Would Moore be a good signing for Wolves?

Moore has never played in the Premier League before, so it would be a gamble by Wolves to sign him in the coming days. However, it may be a risk worth taking.

The giant attacker has hit double figures in terms of goals in each of his last four league seasons, signalling that he is fully capable of finding the target regularly.

A prolific goalscorer is exactly what Wolves need, as they have failed to score in each of their opening two league fixtures this season. Their lack of end product was there for all to see on Sunday when they registered 25 shots against Tottenham but failed to beat Hugo Lloris once.

They desperately require someone who can finish off their chances, and Moore could be the player to do just that.

