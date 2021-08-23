Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leicester City's Ayoze Perez was shown a straight red card against West Ham United on Monday evening.

Towards the end of the first half at the London Stadium, the Spanish forward was guilty of an incredibly reckless tackle on fellow countryman, Pablo Fornals.

The Leicester man was slightly off balance when he made the challenge, but he connected with Fornals' leg in a horrible manner and after checking the VAR monitor, Michael Oliver correctly decided it was worthy of a red card.

Fortunately, the West Ham man avoided serious injury and was actually able to continue playing.

Ouch. Perez almost certainly didn't intend to hurt Fornals, but the tackle was very dangerous and the call to dismiss him from the field was indeed the right one.

"No professional footballer wants to see that type of challenge, no pundit or fan wants to see it," Gary Neville said at the half-time break on Sky Sports and the Manchester United legend was bang on the money as usual.

VAR did its job perfectly, which is something we haven't said on many occasions over the past few seasons.

It was Fornals who had given West Ham a 1-0 lead shortly before the red card incident.

The silky midfielder finished off a superb counterattack from David Moyes' side, with Said Benrahma grabbing his second assist of the 2021/22 season.

