Leeds Transfer News: Phil Hay names player who will move to Elland Road

Leeds United correspondent Phil Hay has provided an intriguing update on the club's pursuit of Celtic defender Leo Hjelde.

What did Hay say about Hjelde potentially joining Leeds?

Hjelde has been linked with Leeds in recent weeks, and the Yorkshire-based side appear to be edging closer to landing their target.

Hay took to Twitter on Monday morning, claiming that he expected Hjelde's move to Elland Road to go through prior to the transfer window closing at the end of the month.

Hay wrote: "Incomings wise, Leeds will get Leo Hjelde from Celtic done before the deadline. As Bielsa said last week, more than that looks unlikely."

What were Hjelde's stats last season?

Hjelde was loaned out by Celtic to fellow Scottish Premier League club Ross County in January, and he made a positive impression during his time there.

Despite being just 17 years of age, he made eight top-flight appearances for the team, playing primarily as a centre-back but also filling in as a left-back and on the left-hand side of midfield.

He scored his maiden goal in Scottish football in March during a 3-2 win over Kilmarnock.

Is he the long-term solution to Leeds' biggest problem?

Leeds' biggest issue is clear for all to see - they cannot stop conceding goals at the moment.

Marcelo Bielsa's men have shipped seven goals in their opening two league matches this term, which has meant that they have only been able to pick up one point from these fixtures.

Their defending was a problem last year as well as they conceded 54 goals in the Premier League - more than any other top-half club.

Hjelde only turns 18 later this week, so to expect him to come in and solve Leeds' fragility at the back immediately appears unrealistic. However, he has made a promising start to his career, and if he can continue to develop it may not be too long before he is knocking on the door for a first-team opportunity.

Has it been a good summer transfer window for Leeds?

Leeds have made three additions to their squad so far this summer, bringing in left-back Junior Firpo and goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson, while also tying down Jack Harrison to a permanent deal after previously having the winger on loan from Manchester City.

These appear to be smart acquisitions, as the club have managed to adequately replace Ezgjan Alioski with Firpo, and Klaesson can now progress as Illan Meslier's understudy.

Yet they do seem to be lacking in a couple of crucial areas. Their defence still looks far from watertight, although Hjelde could help with this, and they have been unable to bring in a central midfielder to complement the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas.

They have been linked with Huddersfield's Lewis O'Brien, though, and if they can get deals for him and Hjelde over the line, it could be regarded as a positive transfer window for the side.

