Leicester City had a bit of a nightmare against West Ham United on Monday evening.

Brendan Rodgers' side dominated the ball at the start of the game in east London, but were punished on the counterattack in the 26th-minute.

Pablo Fornals converted from Said Benrahma's cross to put West Ham 1-0 up and things went from bad to worse for Leicester shortly after.

After a VAR review, Ayoze Perez was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Fornals and it was the correct call by referee Michael Oliver.

Leicester then found themselves 2-0 down at the start of the second half and it was Benrahma who struck for the second successive game for the hosts.

It wasn't through a moment of quality this time, though.

Instead, the Algerian was gifted the easiest of goalscoring chances by a horrendous error from Caglar Soyuncu.

The Turkish centre-back stupidly played a blind back pass to Kasper Schmeichel and it was gobbled up by Michail Antonio, who then setup Benrahma to make it 2-0.

Take a look at Soyuncu's mistake for yourself...

Video: Soyuncu's mistake

Oh dear, Caglar.

Despite being down to 10-men, Leicester did pull a goal back less than 15 minutes after Soyuncu's error.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans managed to scramble the ball home from inside the area to give the Foxes hope at the London Stadium.

