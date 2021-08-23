Tottenham transfer news: Fabrizio Romano claims Spurs are in talks to sign Wolves star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are preparing a bid for Wolves star Adama Traore.

What's the latest transfer news involving Adama Traore?

Last week, it was reported that Wolves are braced for being caught up in the aftermath of Tottenham selling Harry Kane to Manchester City.

It was alleged that Spurs could subsequently turn their attentions to signing Molineux star Traore, however it now seems Tottenham may be trying to sign the winger regardless of the Kane situation.

Romano claims Spurs are now preparing a bid for the Spain international, with direct talks ongoing.

He Tweeted: "Adama Traoré is one of the main names on Tottenham list as potential new winger since weeks, confirmed. Direct talks ongoing with all parties involved - Spurs now preparing bid.

"Three names on the list. Adama, now priority. Madueke appreciated but PSV want to keep him."

Enter Giveaway

How much could Traore cost?

It seems a consensus could be reached quite easily over how much Tottenham would end up paying for Traore.

It was previously reported that the Spain international is valued at around £45m, presumably by Wolves, whereas The Telegraph recently claimed Tottenham were preparing a £40m bid.

That appears to be the right ballpark in terms of fees and there is also incentive for Wolves to sell this summer.

Traore's contract is due to expire in 2023, making the current transfer window their best opportunity to get a decent fee for the powerful winger before his deal causes his value to quickly depreciate.

Nonetheless, £40m remains a sizeable fee for Spurs. Should Wolves accept that for Traore, he'd become the second-biggest signing in the club's history, overtaking Davinson Sanchez.

£125m Harry Kane bid REJECTED! Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

What would Traore add to Tottenham's attack?

Traore is a ball-carrier pure and simple, and that's something Tottenham have lacked of late.

While the likes of Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura offer plenty of natural pace, they don't actually commit and beat defenders as frequently as you might expect.

Of the four Tottenham players to average more than two dribbles per ninety minutes in the Premier League last season, Erik Lamela has left, Gareth Bale has returned to Real Madrid and Tanguy Ndombele reportedly wants to be sold this summer.

That just leaves Lucas to consistently beat players one-on-one with an average of 2.1 dribbles per ninety minutes. Traore, on the other hand, has made 20 dribbles already this season, averaging out at 10 per ninety minutes.

1 of 12 Did Eric Dier score for Tottenham Hotspur on his Premier League debut for the club? Yes No

A direct replacement for Kane?

While Traore gives a lot to the team in terms of his ability to beat defenders and essentially bring the ball up the pitch, he's not a natural goalscorer.

Including his time with Barcelona B, Traore has only ever scored 24 senior goals at club level. Kane, meanwhile, netted 23 alone in the Premier League last season.

Nonetheless, Tottenham do have another consistent goalscorer in their squad in Heung-min Son who finished last term with 17 in the top flight.

So far this season he's operated as a centre-forward, so the potential is there to keep the South Korean central with Traore filling his more traditional spot on the left flank.

News Now - Sport News