Leicester City just couldn't live with Michail Antonio on Monday evening.

West Ham's main man up top absolutely destroyed the Foxes' back-line at the London Stadium, the striker netting two goals and contributing an assist in a 4-1 victory.

Antonio's first goal to make it 3-1 on the night was an absolute stunner as well and the strike saw him usurp Paolo Di Canio to become the Hammers' all-time top scorer in the Premier League.

It was a moment West Ham fans will never forget and to make the occasion even better, Antonio produced an iconic celebration to go with his 48th Premier League goal for the club.

The likeable forward charged over to the touchline and celebrated with a full-sized cardboard cutout of himself.

You just love to see it!

Video: Antonio's first goal + celebration

That's without question one of the best celebrations the Premier League has ever seen.

And guess what? Antonio pre-planned the whole thing, with the Sky Sports cameras capturing the striker making sure everything was ready earlier in the game.

Video: Antonio made sure he was prepared

Well played, Michail.

Shortly after breaking Di Canio's record, Antonio grabbed his second goal of the night and 49th in the league for West Ham, the striker expertly prodding the ball past Kasper Schmeichel from close-range to make it 4-1.

Whisper it quietly, but the Hammers currently look like a team capable of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Well, as long as Antonio can stay fit...

