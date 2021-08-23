Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City are set to make their final move to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this week, according to reports from The Telegraph.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

Manchester City's pursuit of Spurs' star striker has been a constant narrative throughout the summer transfer window after Kane reportedly informed the north London club back in May of his desire to leave.

Last week, it was reported that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could be tempted into negotiations over Kane's departure should Manchester City table a £150m offer.

While Levy would be unlikely to sell for that fee, such a bid has been tipped to at least engage him in talks, which would potentially lead to a deal with various add-ons included.

Now, it appears another offer could arrive this week, with the Premier League champions reportedly set to make a bid.

Will Manchester City bid £150m+ for Kane?

The Telegraph don't specifically state how much Manchester City's final bid for Kane is set to be worth.

Fabrizio Romano has previously claimed City's next bid will be valued at £127m, although other sources have reported that they've already offered £120m.

However, we know the offer has been tipped to come this week and it wouldn't be a massive surprise to see City make a £150m bid.

After all, that is the kind of money it would likely take to sign Kane. He was the Premier League's top scorer and assister last season and his Tottenham contract doesn't expire for another three years.

Throw in the fact City and Spurs are Premier League rivals, and £150m seems like the right ballpark for a deal to take place.

Do Manchester City actually need Kane?

Manchester City obliterated Norwich 5-0 at home on Saturday and last season won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final despite being without Sergio Aguero for much of the campaign.

That suggests they can still function effectively as a team without an out-and-out No.9. However, Chelsea and Manchester United have both strengthened this summer, and it's clear that a reliably relentless goalscorer is the one thing this City team lacks.

Last term, no player scored more than 13 Premier League goals for them. That tally was provided by midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Who could Tottenham sign with the Kane fund?

Tottenham have already made some signings this summer although according to Transfermarkt, these additions have come at less cost than their return from player sales.

Selling Kane would obviously qualify as a big loss in quality in the final third, so it's likely Tottenham would bring in more attacking options should Kane be sold.

The Telegraph mention one of those in Wolves winger Adama Traore, while they've also been linked with Fiorentina striker Dusan Vhalovic of late.

