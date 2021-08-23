Man United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano provides Eduardo Camavinga update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rennes are open to selling highly-rated midfielder Eduardo Camavinga before the transfer window slams shut.

What's the latest transfer news involving Edouardo Camavinga?

18-year-old Camavinga has been the subject of much speculation this summer, largely due to the fact his contract will expire at the end of the season.

PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool were all linked with the Frenchman back in July, but so far he has remained with the Ligue 1 side.

However, Romano has reported that Rennes are open to cashing in on the promising teenager, with Camavinga unwilling to sign a new contract.

Romano tweeted: "There are chances for Eduardo Camavinga to leave Rennes in the final 8 days of the transfers market. He’ll not sign a new long-term deal with Rennes, so they’re open to sell Camavinga for €35m fee. It depends on the offers in the next few days. Open race."

Are Manchester United interested in Camavinga?

He does at least seem to be on their radar.

Romano previously described United as the front-runners to sign the midfielder, while Samuel Luckhurst reported in the Manchester Evening News earlier this month that the Red Devils have "genuine interest" in landing Camavinga.

Nonetheless, he also claimed their level of interest has been exaggerated in some quarters, and the fact United are yet to move for Camavinga despite seemingly being available for sale suggests he's an option rather than a priority for the Old Trafford side.

Should Man United move to sign Camavinga?

Unless United have an ace up their sleeve when it comes to midfield recruitment, it's hard to see them landing a better engine room addition than Camavinga this summer.

While he's still just a teenager and could find it difficult to quickly adapt to United's level, the Rennes prodigy's potential remains undoubted.

He likes to tackle, he can glide past defenders when running with the ball and he's got an impressive passing range. Last season he averaged 2.8 tackles and 1.6 dribbles per ninety minutes while producing an 89% pass completion rate.

At the same time, United's deep midfield is crying out for some truly elite quality. The Red Devils now have Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire in defence, as well as Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho in attack.

Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred just aren't quite the same calibre and while Camavinga isn't a superstar just yet, extrapolating his career and performances so far suggests he will soon get to that point.

Camavinga is already a full France international and has even been compared to Pogba by the United star himself.

With Rennes open to cashing in for €35m (£30m), the best way for United to react to Romano's update is to place a late window bid.

