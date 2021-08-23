Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners' stance on selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports from The Telegraph, Arsenal are open to selling star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are open to parting with the Gabon international before the transfer window slams shut this summer.

Mikel Arteta still sees Aubameyang as a key figure in his plans, however the front-man is no longer indispensable and Arsenal do not intend to stand in the way if another club look to sign him this summer.

However, it's speculated that Aubameyang's wages of £250k per week will make it difficult for any interested parties to agree a deal with the north London club.

Does Aubameyang want to leave Arsenal?

Apparently not.

It was reported only last week that Aubameyang wants to stay with the Gunners and honour the contract he signed at the end of summer 2020, which expires in two years' time.

In fact, Aubameyang apparently wants to become a club legend at the Emirates, so it seems that leaving Arsenal this summer certainly isn't on the 32-year-old's agenda.

It appears Arsenal and the player have very different views on his immediate future right now.

Should Arsenal sell Aubameyang?

Reports of Arsenal looking to cash in on Aubameyang are hardly surprising.

The big-money contract signed last year hasn't proved good value thus far. Aubameyang ended last season with just 10 Premier League goals to his name and it still feels as though Arteta doesn't quite know how to get the best out of the former Dortmund star.

Indeed, Aubameyang has actually made more appearances as a left-winger than a centre-forward under the current Arsenal boss, and while that role has provided 22 goals in 35 outings, it inevitably affects the natural balance of the team.

Considering Aubameyang's age and lofty salary, it makes more sense for Arsenal to sell him now and free up both wages and funds for late window reinforcements.

Who could Arsenal sign to replace Aubameyang?

Arsenal will struggle to find a replacement striker with Aubameyang's pedigree so late in the transfer window. His Arsenal career has produced 85 goals in 149 appearances.

That being said, one option that could emerge for them in the closing days of summer business is Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Journalist Dean Jones recently speculated that the Gunners could end up moving for the 23-year-old, who is determined to prove he can score goals consistently in the Premier League.

There's a pretty big gap between Scottish football and the English top flight these days, but Edouard did score an impressive 22 goals in 40 outings last season.

