Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Monday evening, Michail Antonio became West Ham's all-time highest scorer in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old striker netted goals number 48 and 49 in the team's 4-1 victory over Leicester City at the London Stadium.

Antonio is now clear of West Ham legend Paolo Di Canio, a quite remarkable achievement by a player who used to operate as a right-wing back earlier in his time with the Hammers.

Now, he's one of the best strikers in the Premier League and as well as being a top-quality footballer, Antonio is an incredibly likeable bloke.

The former Nottingham Forest man's infectious charisma puts smiles on the faces of fans and his interview after the victory over Leicester was absolutely brilliant.

Antonio was both down-to-earth and hilarious when talking to Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on Sky Sports and he even revealed where the idea for his iconic cardboard cutout celebration came from.

OUTRAGEOUS Michail Antonio Goal! West Ham 4-1 Leicester City | Football Terrace

Below, we've provided the best bits from the West Ham man's legendary interview on Monday Night Football.

Enjoy!

1. Antonio on his iconic celebration

2. Antonio on breaking Di Canio's record

3. Antonio on West Ham being top of the PL table

4. Antonio on being the PL's current top scorer

5. Antonio becoming West Ham's number 9

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

The guy is just an absolute legend. Antonio actually named the wrong movie when explaining his celebration, as he should have said 'Dirty Dancing' rather than 'Save the Last Dance'. We'll let him off, though.

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge even took to Twitter to compliment Antonio's marvellous interview.

He wrote: "Class interview from bro @Michailantonio. Having fun bantering and that with the fellas in in the studio. Had me cracking up to be fair. Top player and top man. Happy see to him banging Em in."

You're a popular guy, Michail.

Crystal Palace are West Ham's next Premier League opponent and Patrick Vieira's team will not be looking forward to coming up against Antonio.

The Eagles have flattered to deceive in their opening two games of the season and with the Hammers striker in formidable form, we can see Antonio adding to his three goals in league action so far in 2021/22.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 12 What shirt number does Michail Antonio wear for West Ham United? 29 30 11 7

News Now - Sport News