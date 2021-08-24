Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku is back and firing on all cylinders in the Premier League.

The Belgian striker made his second debut for Chelsea versus Arsenal last Sunday and he produced a Man of the Match performance.

Lukaku scored the opening goal of the game and made the Gunners' centre-back pairing of Pablo Mari and Rob Holding look like amateurs on a number of occasions.

However, the Chelsea striker will certainly face a far tougher task in his team's next league game against high-flying Liverpool at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk is back fit and playing as if he was never seriously injured, while Joel Matip has excelled alongside the Dutchman in the Reds' first two Premier League games.

So, will Lukaku be able to enjoy a similar level of success against the Liverpool duo on the weekend?

Jules Kounde to Chelsea FINAL STAGES | Football Terrace

Well, judging by footage of his previous battles with Van Dijk and Matip, the striker may be wishing he was back at the Emirates Stadium at around 5pm on Sunday.

A Liverpool has created a compilation of Lukaku being dominated by the Reds' first-choice centre-back pairing during his days at Manchester United.

Take a look at the footage here...

Video: Van Dijk & Matip vs Lukaku

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

The clips show Van Dijk and Matip both matching Lukaku for strength and defeating the forward in aerial battles.

Arsenal defenders, take note...

However, one key point that has to be made is that Lukaku is now a far better player than the one we saw struggle at United.

He's leaner, cleverer on the ball and more clinical in front of goal, hence why Chelsea spent £97.50 million to bring him back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The present day version of Lukaku stands a very good chance of winning a battle against both Van Dijk and Matip, that's for sure.

Although, you'd be fool to bet against the Liverpool pair continuing their dominance over Chelsea's record signing...

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News