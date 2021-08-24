Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It may have only been 12:30pm in the afternoon, but Miesha Tate had already had a busy day juggling media duties with being a full-time fighter and mother of two children.

Tate, however, had no problem whatsoever doing another interview. Quite the contrary, in fact. As always, she was profusely polite, engaging and charismatic. She was, of course, only too happy to oblige.

Tate, after all, made a successful comeback after a lengthy four-year absence, destroying fellow American Marion Reneau inside three rounds at the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.

It was the 19th win of Tate's 26-fight professional career, but only the fourth by knockout - and the former UFC women's bantamweight champion, who recently upped sticks to Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas from Singapore, was encouraged by the early signs.

"I want to be the best in the world again," Tate exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. "I think it would be such an incredible story and destiny for me to be able to share with my children that I did the unthinkable what people told me it was impossible.

"These are all such familiar terminologies to me, because it's always been how I've built my entire career, to be honest, is off of people telling me what I can and can't do, and what I should and should shouldn't do, and what I would wouldn't do.

"People have always been trying to tell me my place in life and I went completely on my own path in my own direction. And yeah, I'm not to say there weren't any road bumps or I never fell on my face or no failures, like of course, you know, but I know that I can do this. I know that I can."

Fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada, Tate (19-7), 35, wants to face the division's elite in Brazil's 'Fenômeno' Ketlen Vieira and old rival Holly Holm (14-5), 39, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as she bids to reclaim what she feels is rightfully hers.

However, Tate also says she is willing to fight whoever holds the bantamweight title, and if it's Amanda Nunes then so be it.

"I have not a shadow of a doubt in my mind that I can be a world champion again, and that I can take that belt back from Amanda or whoever has it at the time," the 35-year-old said.

"Of course, I always think about Amanda because she's the woman that took it from me, and she's been looking pretty unstoppable. She's phenomenal. But people just seem to get lost in her aura of invincibility.

"I have all the respect for her in the world, you know, to me, she is the 'GOAT'. Amanda Nunes is the 'GOAT' - but she's not invincible. She is only human, just like me and you, she is beatable, and we have seen it before.

"Now, her evolution has been admirable, but wait till you see my evolution, wait till you see the continuation of my evolution. She didn't fight me on my best day, she didn't fight me even close to my best, I wasn't anywhere close to my best.

"And it's all going to come together, and I believe with my whole heart and soul, that I will become a world champion again. I definitely think that I will fight Holly again, but in my perfect world, I will already be the champion before I fight Holly, and she'll fight me for the belt. That's what I want.

"There's a lot of women and some fresh blood in the division so if I'm being honest she isn't in my immediate plans. I think Ketlen Vieira makes a lot of sense. However, we will definitely fight again before I retire, that's for sure."

For the time being, Tate's fighting career will take a bit of a backseat, as she will temporarily swap her gloves for a commentator's microphone at Invicta Fighting Championship on Friday night.

Invicta FC: A New Era will see former Strikeforce champ Tate and promoter Shannon Knapp reunited for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she could scarcely contain her delight.

"I'm very excited, these women are so much fun to watch them fight, and I love learning about them," she added. "And there are some women on here that I'm a little more familiar with and some that I'm learning about for the first time, so I've dedicated myself to learning about all the athletes that are on Invicta FC 44.

"And the more that I dive into the card, the more excited I am to be a part of it and get to talk about these ladies as they ignite fireworks inside the cage. It's really cool.

"I have actually done this a couple times before in the beginning and I'm so excited to come back after all these years because Shannon has always been the one for the fighters.

"When I worked with her back in Strikeforce, she was always the little Pitbull that would go out to bat to make sure that the fighters were taken care of and their needs and consideration were first and foremost.

"She is a mother, but she's also like a mother to the fighters, she really cares about them and their well being, she cares about their dreams and what they want more than anything, and I just love that there is a place out there like that for the women to grow and develop, because they need it.

That's what Invicta FC is. It's a home for the women. And I'm right there. I'm all for it. I'm so excited to get to be a part of it again because I think Shannon and I are like-minded in that sense, we want to see the sport of MMA do well, and we want to see the women inside the sport of MMA do well.

"And she's given her whole heart and soul to providing this platform for the ladies and they deliver, they know it, they show up, they're well taken care of, they're appreciated, and their 'thank-you' is to deliver violence. That's what they do on a consistent basis. They go out there and they deliver."

Invicta FC 44: A New Era will be available to stream live on FITE.TV for the price of $19.99. For further information, visit the Invicta FC website at www.invictafc.com

