Australian darts player Kyle Anderson has died at the age of just 33.

The Professional Darts Corporation confirmed the news on Tuesday morning.

"We send our condolences and best wishes to Kyle's family and friends at this terribly sad time, particularly his wife and children," said PDC President Barry Hearn.

"Kyle's achievements in his short-lived career were outstanding, notably his Auckland Darts Masters win, and a fitting reward for the sacrifices he made to follow his dream.

"He was a popular player on the tour and his talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world."

Anderson joined the PDC circuit in 2012 and played at the World Championships seven times.

He famously hit a nine-darter against Ian White in 2013 at the Alexandra Palace. He is one of just nine players to record a perfect leg at the World Championships.

'The Original' won two titles in the PDC - in a Players Championship event and at the Auckland Darts Masters, both in 2017.

Tributes have been pouring in for the popular Australian.

Michael van Gerwen wrote: "A lovely man and always fun to be with, very sorry to hear about Kyle. We had many great games and a fantastic player. A credit to Australian and world darts. RIP mate."

Stephen Bunting has written: "Absolutely gutted hearing the news this morning. RIP Kyle Anderson. The darts world hasn’t been the same with you not around brother. You always made me laugh every time we met. Never a dull moment with you around. We are all gonna miss you mate."

Phil Taylor has also paid tribute, writing: "What terrible news to wake up to what a nice friendly man. @KyleDarts RIP pal. Thoughts go to all your family."

We send our condolences to Anderson's family & friends. R.I.P, Kyle.

