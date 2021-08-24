Belgian Grand Prix: Schedule, TV, Live stream, weather forecast

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 returns to Belgium this weekend as the summer break comes to a close and the second half of the campaign kicks off.

The circuit at Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most popular among drivers and fans alike and should, as ever, provide another stunning backdrop for what will hopefully be a great race.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen renew their rivalry after a few weeks off, with the Briton currently leading the way in the Drivers' standings, whilst Red Bull are also looking to strike back at Mercedes having seen themselves overhauled in the Constructors' championship.

Ahead of the race, let's take a look at some of the key information going into the Grand Prix...

What is the Belgian Grand Prix Schedule?

FP1: Friday, August 27, 10:30-11:30 (BST)

FP2: Friday, August 27, 14:00-15:00 (BST)

FP3: Saturday, August 28, 11:00-12:00 (BST)

Qualifying: Saturday, August 28, 14:00 (BST)

Race: Sunday, August 29, 14:00 (BST)

What TV channel is the Belgian Grand Prix on?

Sky Sports will be showing live and exclusive coverage in the UK of every session from the first practice hour on Friday through to the race on Sunday.

Channel 4 will also show free-to-air highlights of over the course of the race weekend.

Are there any live streams of the Belgian Grand Prix?

F1 TV Pro subscribers can catch all of the action, check details to see if the stream is available in your country.

What is the weather forecast for the Belgian Grand Prix?

Spa regularly throws up unpredictable weather. The current forecast is an 80% chance of showers on Saturday, with a 60% chance of showers on Sunday.

