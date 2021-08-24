Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

All major European leagues have now returned and our attention will soon turn to the greatest club competition of them all - the Champions League.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the second leg of the final qualifiers will take place before the draw on Thursday evening.

But who will be competing for European glory at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia come May 28?

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Well, their first step will be progressing through the group stage.

And ahead of the conclusion of the final qualifiers, we’ve decided to speculate who will be competing and who the English sides could face.

Let’s take a look at the possible pots after we’ve predicted the outcome of the qualifiers ahead of their second legs.

Pot one: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Lille.

Pot two: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund.

Pot three: Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, Benfica

Pot four: Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev, Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, Wolfsburg, Sheriff Tiraspol

So, what does mean for the proposed groups?

Well, let’s take a look at the toughest and easiest possible opponents for each English side.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City find themselves in pot one, while Liverpool and Manchester United are in pot two. Sides from the same nation are unable to been drawn against each other in the group stages.

Chelsea

Toughest group: Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, AC Milan

Easiest group: Sevilla, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester City

Toughest group: Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, AC Milan

Easiest group: Sevilla, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Sheriff Tiraspol

Liverpool

Toughest group: Bayern Munich, Ajax, AC Milan

Easiest group: Sporting Lisbon, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester United

Toughest group: Bayern Munich, Ajax, AC Milan

Easiest group: Sporting Lisbon, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Sheriff Tiraspol

When is the Champions League draw?

The draw for the group stage will take place in Istanbul on Thursday 26 August at 5pm BST.

Where can I watch the Champions League draw?

European football governing body Uefa will stream the draw live on their website.

In the UK, BT Sport will also air the draw live on BT Sport 2 HD and the broadcaster’s site.

When does the Champions League start?

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

Who are the favourites to win the Champions League?

