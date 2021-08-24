Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The boxing world may be saying good by to one of its greatest fighter as we speak.

Manny Pacquiao has spoken out for the first time since his defeat to Cuban Yordenis Ugas on August 21, and it seems as though it was a farewell speech to his beloved sport that he’s dominated for so many years.

Pacquiao posted the clip of himself talking to his Twitter account this morning, and has already been met with an array of thank you messages in the replies, which looks like boxing fans waving goodbye to a legend of the game.

He started by saying:

“It might finish my career [in] boxing, but this is my statement to all the boxing fans, the people all over the world: we entertain people, we entertain in the ring, but the most important thing is what we have done to others, how we can help them.

"Not only for a Filipino, but to all our brothers and sisters all over the world.”

Pacquiao then goes on to reference the complications surrounding the pandemic and world hunger, and that we should show those struggling love and our hospitality.

“Always remember this: God is love, and therefore we must love each other and help each other, not only by words but by action.

“Thank you to all of you - press, media, the fans, the promoters for always giving us a chance. I really appreciate what you have done. Thank you to all of you, thank you boxing.” - a real tear jerker to say the least!

With Saturday’s fight becoming only the eighth loss of the Filipino’s career, it showed that he handled what could very well be his final fight with what he’s always promoted; dignity, respect and grace.

His career in boxing is secure as one of the greatest we’ve ever witnessed, as he spent over four decades competing (and winning) at the highest level and became a champion in eight different weight classes.

